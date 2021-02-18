Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,790,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the January 14th total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ALLY opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.37. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $43.18.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 21.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.35.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

