Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Sunday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $163.50.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $156.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.47) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 111,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

