Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $85,507.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,110.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,886.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,690.75. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

