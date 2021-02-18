Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Reduced by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,878.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,685.47. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

