Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 70.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 223.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.92.

Dollar General stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $225.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.32 and its 200-day moving average is $207.45. The company has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.