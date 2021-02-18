Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 59,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,078,000 after purchasing an additional 35,813 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $517,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $390.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $382.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $395.65.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

