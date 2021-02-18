Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, reaching $204.67. 120,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,959. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.