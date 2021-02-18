Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,821 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.19. 70,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,184. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $136.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.09.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.