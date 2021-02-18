Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $547,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,694,000 after purchasing an additional 969,077 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,127,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $376,592,000 after buying an additional 828,870 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $1,106,714.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,212,916.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $298,909.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,171 shares of company stock worth $22,820,527 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.27. The company had a trading volume of 35,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $53.14 billion, a PE ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.