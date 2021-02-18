Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apexium Financial LP increased its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.4% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $6.62 on Thursday, reaching $266.95. The company had a trading volume of 588,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.05. The firm has a market cap of $760.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,371.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total transaction of $13,494,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

