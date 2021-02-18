Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 68.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $803.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 2,500 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $176,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

