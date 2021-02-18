Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altra Industrial’s fourth-quarter 2020 earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.6% and 4.9%, respectively. Strength in the company’s defense and transportation markets is likely to drive its top line in the quarters ahead. Also, diversified businesses, focus on deleveraging the balance sheet, a healthy liquidity position and shareholder-friendly policies will favor the company. For 2021, the company anticipates sales to be $1,790-$1,830 million, higher than $1,726 million in 2020. However, in the past three months, Altra Industrial’s shares have underperformed the industry. Also, weakness across multiple end markets, including commercial aerospace, metals, mining and others, is concerning. In addition, a rise in selling, general and administrative expenses might put pressure on margins in the quarters ahead.”

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIMC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $55.49 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.04 and a 200-day moving average of $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $453.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, VP Craig Schuele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,245. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $392,759.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,122,060. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 108.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $59,000.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.