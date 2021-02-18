Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Amedisys by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Amedisys by 285.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,017 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Amedisys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Barclays upped their price objective on Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Amedisys from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $295.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.43. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.95 and a twelve month high of $325.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.62, for a total value of $235,579.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,682 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

