American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE AEL traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.74. 930,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,917. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

