American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for American Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.07 billion. American Express posted sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $44.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after acquiring an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after acquiring an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.04. The company has a market cap of $103.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

