American International Group (NYSE:AIG) PT Raised to $43.00

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.23.

American International Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 91,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.65. American International Group has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,246.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

