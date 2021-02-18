American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend by 11.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $29.28 on Thursday. American National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.53 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $321.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.92 million. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. Equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMNB shares. TheStreet upgraded American National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on American National Bankshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

