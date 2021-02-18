Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AMRX. Guggenheim raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

NYSE AMRX opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.47. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 575,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 174,464 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 276.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 135,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 338,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 64,454 shares during the period. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

