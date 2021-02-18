AMS Capital Ltda Has $3.27 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AMS Capital Ltda reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 0.6% of AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

ISRG traded down $17.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $762.56. 2,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,816. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.77 billion, a PE ratio of 88.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $784.74 and its 200 day moving average is $739.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $826.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total transaction of $1,161,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,628 shares of company stock worth $30,177,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

