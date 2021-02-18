Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.98. 127,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,906. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.98. Analog Devices has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $3,751,212. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

