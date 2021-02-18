Analysts Anticipate comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.37 Million

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $89.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.43 million. comScore reported sales of $95.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $355.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.40 million to $356.48 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $362.38 million, with estimates ranging from $358.86 million to $365.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for comScore.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ SCOR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.74. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,709. The company has a market cap of $272.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. comScore has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. McLean Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of comScore by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

