Analysts Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.20 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $50.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $201.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.50 million to $203.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $203.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.10 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GABC traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,626. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $959.54 million, a PE ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

