Analysts Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to Post $0.85 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) to report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,298 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,954. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.