Analysts Anticipate TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Post -$0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the highest is ($0.43). TG Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($2.12). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TG Therapeutics.

Several research firms recently commented on TGTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

TGTX opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $56.74. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65 and a beta of 2.28.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

