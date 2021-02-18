Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Earnings of $2.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.12. Union Pacific reported earnings per share of $2.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year earnings of $9.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.86 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $105.08 and a 1 year high of $221.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

