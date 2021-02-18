Analysts Expect AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.21. AppFolio reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppFolio.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.86. The company had a trading volume of 95,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.89 and a 200 day moving average of $159.77. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 27,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $4,319,306.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,371 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,829. Company insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AppFolio by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in AppFolio by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.