Analysts Expect CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CuriosityStream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CuriosityStream will report full-year earnings of ($1.86) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CuriosityStream.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CURI. Roth Capital began coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on CuriosityStream in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CuriosityStream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CuriosityStream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In related news, Director John S. Hendricks acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $226,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 801,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,858,309.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Hendricks purchased 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 676,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,184 shares of company stock worth $1,032,381 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURI. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter worth about $4,178,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in CuriosityStream during the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,642,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the fourth quarter valued at $586,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURI traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $22.70. 2,684,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682,179. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55. CuriosityStream has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

About CuriosityStream

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

