Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.37. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 170.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. MACOM Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In related news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,371,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $127,503.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,665. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after acquiring an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after acquiring an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after acquiring an additional 220,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after acquiring an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.17 on Monday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

