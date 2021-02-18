Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$0.62 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($2.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Scholar Rock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

In related news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after acquiring an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 125,301 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholar Rock by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRRK traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.43. 16,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,316. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.49. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

