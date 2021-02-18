Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.01 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.