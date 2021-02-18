Analysts Set Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Target Price at $48.17

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.17.

ANCUF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $30.68 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41.

Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

