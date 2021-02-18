Analysts Set Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Price Target at $23.00

Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,966,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,885,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 235,862 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,042,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after purchasing an additional 35,182 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the third quarter valued at $12,199,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

XENT traded down $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.60. 4,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,150. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $772.17 million, a P/E ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

