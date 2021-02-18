Analysts Set LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) PT at $6.35

Shares of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LiveXLive Media from $6.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

LIVX opened at $4.73 on Monday. LiveXLive Media has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $5.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.35.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin bought 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.17 per share, for a total transaction of $31,610.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,528,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 19,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,255 shares in the company, valued at $55,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,277 shares of company stock valued at $196,469. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,871 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $2,080,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 3rd quarter worth $1,374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LiveXLive Media by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.08% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

