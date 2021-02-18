Analysts Set Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) Price Target at GBX 33.67

Shares of Premier Oil plc (LON:PMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

PMO traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 23.35 ($0.31). The stock had a trading volume of 16,955,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,871,681. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £216.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31. Premier Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

