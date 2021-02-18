Analysts Set RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Price Target at $186.50

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.50.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE RNR traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.26. 4,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,083. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.89 and a 200-day moving average of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.56. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 27,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 162,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

