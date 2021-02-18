Analysts Set Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Target Price at $4.60

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,634,085 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 290,408 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 18.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,001,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 158,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,557,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 69,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UGP traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.15. 28,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $1.97 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

