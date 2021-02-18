Analyzing SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) and Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ)

Yuma Energy (OTCMKTS:YUMAQ) and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yuma Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuma Energy $21.47 million 0.01 -$15.56 million N/A N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust I $6.39 million 0.94 $3.43 million N/A N/A

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yuma Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Yuma Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuma Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yuma Energy and SandRidge Mississippian Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuma Energy N/A N/A N/A SandRidge Mississippian Trust I 30.43% 9.71% 9.71%

Volatility & Risk

Yuma Energy has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I beats Yuma Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yuma Energy Company Profile

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It has onshore properties located in central and southern Louisiana, and southeastern Texas; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the East Texas Woodbine; and operated positions in Kern County in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. On October 19, 2020, the voluntary petition of Yuma Energy, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 15, 2020.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I was founded in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

