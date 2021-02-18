Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

GOOGL opened at $2,118.62 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,878.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1,685.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

