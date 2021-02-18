Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 19.07% and a negative net margin of 36.71%.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.91. 494,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,316. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

