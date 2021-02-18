Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Antero Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 58.04%.

Shares of NYSE:AR traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.78. 433,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,225,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.04.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AR. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.15.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.