Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) will report $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.58 billion to $33.06 billion. Anthem posted sales of $29.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $134.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.77 billion to $135.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $145.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $144.10 billion to $146.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

Shares of ANTM stock traded up $6.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $296.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,351,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,335. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $297.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

