Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.38

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATBPF) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 154418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.61.

ATBPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Antibe Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.56.

About Antibe Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATBPF)

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, originates, develops, and out-licenses patent novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

