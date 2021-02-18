Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.87

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.87 and last traded at $42.75, with a volume of 1263 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000.

