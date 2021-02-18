Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,200,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,264 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AIV. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

AIV opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $594.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

In related news, Director Michael A. Stein sold 47,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $222,601.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,601.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $90,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 126 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

