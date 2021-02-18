Aperio Group LLC Acquires 27,432 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,627,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $24,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 648,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in ING Groep by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 108,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep stock opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. ING Groep had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 4.92%. As a group, analysts predict that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ING. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ING Groep has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

