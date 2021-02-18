Aperio Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,111,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,202 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $20,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TAK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TAK opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.01. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $12.43 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

