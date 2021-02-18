APi Group (NYSE:APG) PT Raised to $22.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

APG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Get APi Group alerts:

NYSE APG opened at $19.10 on Tuesday. APi Group has a 52-week low of $8.84 and a 52-week high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,159,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in APi Group by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in APi Group in the third quarter worth about $19,511,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after buying an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,865,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.