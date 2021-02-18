APIX Price Tops $0.0898 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One APIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0898 or 0.00000175 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded up 32.5% against the dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $10.62 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00062652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.21 or 0.00908390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00006849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00029476 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00045737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,617.13 or 0.05088416 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00048187 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016415 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.