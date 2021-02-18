Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Apogee Enterprises worth $4,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 327.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Bernard P. Aldrich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $650,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ APOG opened at $37.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

