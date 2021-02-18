Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Joshua Harris Sells 159,354 Shares

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 159,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $8,192,389.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,403,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 12th, Joshua Harris sold 112,943 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $5,789,458.18.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Joshua Harris sold 273,588 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total value of $14,117,140.80.

On Friday, February 5th, Joshua Harris sold 264,925 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $13,452,891.50.

NYSE APO traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $51.12. 1,504,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,755. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day moving average of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI raised Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

